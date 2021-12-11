There are 11 Things You Should Do Right Now to Winterize Your Home.

Winter is on its way! Winterizing—or preparing your home and yard for the next colder season—is an important part of caring for and preserving your home. It prevents pipes from freezing, shields plants from extreme temperatures, and adequately insulates drafty places.

The top winterizing jobs, according to Thumbtack—the modern home management platform—are maintaining your water supply and pipes, preparing for snow and ice, and servicing your fireplace (hiring a chimney sweep if it’s a true wood fireplace or checking the gauge if it’s a gas fireplace).

As if you needed another incentive to winterize, the costs of not doing so can be significant. According to Thumbtack, a frozen pipe repair costs $200, and a burst pipe costs $400 to $1,500. And what if the main water line needs to be replaced? Then the price goes up to $2,000 to $3,000.

Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about winterizing your home. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

There are 11 things you should do to prepare your home for the winter.

1. 3M Window Insulator Kit for Indoor Use

If your windows aren’t adequately insulated, you can get a draft or, worse, lose heat through them (which affects your electric bill). The Indoor Window Insulator Kit insulates ten windows, each measuring 3 feet by 5 feet, and once installed, can help you save money on your heating bills. It’s also simple to use—it shrinks tightly, doesn’t wrinkle, and appears clear on glass. “Works wonderfully,” stated one Amazon.com reviewer. Last year, I tried another brand from Home Depot and it was dreadful; it didn’t stay at all. It’s a lot easier to work with these things. Don’t get me wrong, all window kits of this sort are a hassle to install… This one seems to be a lot easier to deal with than the others.” Amazon has it for $55.99.

2. Splash Antifreeze for RVs and Boats

Antifreeze is an important component of your winterization checklist. It can be used on unused pipes (in a vacation home), recreational vehicles, boats, campers, hot tubs, and pools, among other things. Splash RV and Marine Antifreeze was designed to keep pipes from freezing in temperatures as low as -50 degrees Fahrenheit. “Wonderful stuff….,” one Lowes.com reviewer remarked. This is a condensed version of the information.