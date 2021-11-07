There are 11 Reasons to Join Amazon Prime Student.

Any functioning adult who has Amazon Prime will almost certainly laud its glories. It is not only cost-effective, but it also makes life much easier. After all, products can be delivered to your house in as little as 48 hours, and the convenience aspect is unbeatable! However, for those who are paying their way through school or taking out loans to further their education, there may be less room in the budget for such luxuries.

Enter Amazon Prime Student, which offers a lower pricing as well as a slew of other student-friendly bargains.

What Is Amazon Prime Student, and How Does It Work?

Amazon Prime Student is the Amazon Prime membership for college students. It’s a membership program, too, but it’s half the price and developed particularly for those pursuing higher education.

A 12-month subscription to Amazon Prime costs $12.99. Students, on the other hand, pay half the price, paying only $6.49 a month and receiving all of the perks of standard Amazon Prime, including free two-day shipping when available.

11 Reasons to Become an Amazon Prime Student Member

Check out everything you need to know about the perks of Amazon Prime Student if you’re a college student interested in joining Amazon Prime.

1. New members get a six-month trial period for free.

You may take advantage of a really nice deal for new Amazon Prime Student subscribers only: a free six-month trial! You may quit this deal at any moment thanks to Sprint, but after the six months are up, Amazon Prime Student is only $6.49 per month. That’s approximately half of the typical monthly fee of $12.99 for regular members.

2. Try the Calm app for three months for free.

Members of Amazon Prime Student can take advantage of a fantastic deal that may also boost their mental health. Get the Calm app for free for the first three months! After that, Amazon Prime Student subscribers pay only $8.99 per month, compared to $69.99 per year for ordinary members.

3. Free Grubhub food delivery is provided.

Grubhub Plus Student and Amazon Prime Student have teamed together for a game-changing alliance that includes free food delivery! Simply sign up for Amazon Prime Student and activate the Grubhub Plus Student promotion. This is a condensed version of the information.