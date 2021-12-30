There are 11 pubs in Liverpool that might win Pub of the Year in 2022.

CAMRA’s Liverpool branch has unveiled its Pub of the Year 2022 nominees, and the list includes some well-known names.

The prestigious Pub of the Year award, presented by the Campaign for Real Ale, will be announced in March, but the first 11 pubs must compete for a spot in the top five.

The top five will be revealed on January 29, 2022, with the winner being declared on March 13, 2022.

But first, these 11 pubs were chosen based on their What Pub ratings, and just five will advance to the next round next month.

Peach Street, Liverpool, L3 5TX33A Wapping, Liverpool, L1 8DQ1 Campbell Square, Liverpool, L1 5FB438 Queens Drive, Liverpool, L13 0AR23 Crosby Road North, Waterloo, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool, Liverpool L1 9BQ67 Hope Street, Liverpool L22 0LD23 Endbutt Lane, Waterloo, Liverpool L2 2BP14 Moorfields, Liverpool L2 2BP14 Liverpool’s Pub of the Year for 2021 was The Magazine Hotel in New Brighton, which is located at L23 0TR43a Liverpool Road South, Liverpool L31 7BN24 Roscoe Street, Liverpool L1 2SX329 Smithdown Road, Liverpool L15 3JAMerseyside’s Pub of the Year for 2021 was The Magazine Hotel in New Brighton, which is located at L23 0TR43a Liverpool Road South, Liverpool L31 7BN24 Roscoe Street, Liverpool L1 2 The Lion on Moorfields, The Coach House in Southport, and The Turks Head in St Helens were all on the shortlist.

You can vote for the Pub of the Year 2022 here if you are a CAMRA member.