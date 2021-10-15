There are 11 foods that should never be kept in the refrigerator.

Many foods are debatable as to whether they should be stored in the refrigerator or in the cupboard.

Most families have chocolate or sauce, but opinions will differ on where they should be stored.

Obviously, there is no ‘correct’ answer to this issue; it all comes down to personal opinion, but according to the Mirror, there are many things that we commonly put in the fridge that are substantially nicer (and safer) to eat if we don’t keep them cold.

Every year, the British consume millions of loaves of bread as a nation of sandwich eaters. However, storing bread in the refrigerator causes it to dry up considerably faster.

Place it in a cold, dry location, such as a bread bin or some bread bags.

As winter approaches, the mouthwatering concept of biting into a cold slice of melon on a hot day has become a distant memory, but the mouthwatering thought of biting into a cold slice of melon on a hot day is always intriguing.

Melons, on the other hand, should not be stored in the refrigerator until they have been chopped, according to Good Housekeeping.

Keep the melon in a fruit bowl until you’ve had your first slice, then cover it in clingfilm and store it in the fridge.

When unpacking groceries from the grocery, it’s simple to grab a handful of bananas and toss them into the fridge. However, it may be better to wait a few days.

According to A Moment of Science, bananas are native to tropical areas and their cells have no natural defense against the cold.

If they’re still a little green, putting them in the fridge won’t help them ripen. Instead, as their enzymes break down the nutrients, they’ll turn mushy and black, which isn’t very appealing.

If they’re already ripe, it’s apparently safer to put them in the fridge.

We presume that, like other fruits and vegetables, the best way to keep tomatoes is in the refrigerator, right?

Our assumption, however, appears to be erroneous. Harold McGee describes in his book On Food and Cooking that chilling tomatoes destroys the membrane within the fruit, changing the flavor. “The summary has come to an end.”