Therapists are accused of stealing millions of dollars from a program that assisted children with developmental delays.

Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that nine therapists in New York have been detained and accused with stealing millions of dollars from a state health program aimed at helping very young infants with developmental impairments.

According to the Department of Justice, the therapists took almost $3 million from the New York State Early Intervention Program over a four-year period (DOJ). Physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, special instruction, and social work are among the developmental services provided by the EIP to newborns and toddlers.

Between January 1, 2015, and June 30, 2019, the therapists allegedly stole more than $993,000 from Medicaid and more than $1,998,000 from the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene (DOHMH), according to a criminal complaint unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn.

The therapists allegedly filed fake documentation for thousands of EIP therapy sessions that never occurred during that time period in order to get millions of dollars in payment. According to the DOJ, several of the therapists are accused of invoicing for sessions every day for a year, including on holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that by billing the fake sessions, over 200 infants and toddlers in the EIP program were denied access to legitimate sessions.

“The defendants not only stole money from the system, but also stopped children with EIPs from receiving the treatment that they were entitled to. When systems created to assist our most vulnerable citizens are tampered with in this fashion, federal charges will undoubtedly be levied “The FBI’s associate director in charge of the New York Field Office, Michael Driscoll, indicated as much.

On Tuesday, all nine therapists were detained and charged. Driscoll, Breon Peace, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, and Margaret Garnett, the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Investigation, announced the charges.

“As alleged, the defendants enriched themselves by millions of dollars by exploiting impaired infants and toddlers, the youngest and most vulnerable among us,” Peace said in a statement.

“This office and its law enforcement partners will continue to rigorously defend government programs from fraud and abuse that not only harms taxpayers but also denies developmentally delayed children access to critical assistance,” he added.

If found guilty, each of the. This is a condensed version of the information.