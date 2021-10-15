The’most haunted doll in Britain’ is captured on video shaking in a chair inside an empty room.

Looking after a haunted doll, according to a UK team of ghost investigators, is a year-round job.

GHOST (Ghost Hunters of Stoke-on-Trent) members not only spend their time pursuing ghosts, but they also run their own ‘haunted museum.’

According to the Mirror, Craig, the group’s creator, has always been fascinated by ghosts after seeing and feeling the spirit of his grandfather.

“When I was younger, myself and a couple of buddies traveled to areas to try and experience things,” Craig, who was only 10 at the time, recalled.

“From there, it sort of evolved, and we started looking at some of the most haunted spots across the country and around the world.”

“I decided to form a team, and we progressed from there.”

Many individuals have had unusual encounters at GHOST’s museum, which features creepy artifacts that visitors can examine for themselves.

“We have a global audience,” Craig explained, “and during lockdown, we’ve had some bizarre items that were initially in people’s residences.”

“I’ve been thinking of doing something like this for 10 to 15 years, and we got so much things during lockdown that we decided to do it.”

“It’s a huge hit with the locals, and it’s excellent for the city of Stoke-on-Trent.”

Craig recalls some particularly unsettling events, despite the fact that scary encounters are a regular part of his employment.

“We went to a spot near Liverpool where a woman claimed to be possessed,” he stated. That was quite a challenge.

“Today, the young girl communicates with us via social media, and she frequently interacts with us.”

The haunting doll ‘Mary,’ who has made many visitors uncomfortable, is perhaps the creepiest object in their haunted museum.

“Mary is undoubtedly the most haunted doll in the United Kingdom,” Craig claimed. “This doll was presented to her by an elderly lady for her children by a lady in Stafford.”

“She didn’t want to keep this doll, so she handed it to us.” It’s been in our custody for about a year.

“She’s thrown herself out of a chair, rocked in it, and even moved her gaze from the right to the center.”

“We have an excellent paranormal crew that helps operate the museum,” Craig remarked, referring to Gemma Boote, Caroline Birchall, and Lucy.

