The’mind-boggling’ popularity of Korean smash show Squid Game stunned Netflix.

Squid Game has been watched by 142 million homes around the world, according to Netflix, making it “our biggest TV show ever.”

Hwang Dong-hit hyuk’s dystopian Korean drama depicts a group of needy people who are invited to take part in a mystery game in exchange for a large quantity of money.

The streaming giant announced this week that the show had the largest series debut on the platform, beating over Bridgerton.

“Released on September 17, it has become our biggest TV show ever,” Netflix wrote in a statement to shareholders on Wednesday.

“In the first four weeks, a mind-boggling 142 million member households throughout the world selected to watch the title.

“The popularity of Squid Game is simply astounding; it has been ranked as our number one program in 94 countries” (including the US).

“Squid Game, like some of our other great hits, has broken the cultural zeitgeist, spawning a Saturday Night Live skit and TikTok memes/clips with over 42 billion views.

“Demand for consumer products to commemorate Squid Game fanaticism is considerable, and those items are currently on their way to market.”

Bridgerton, a raunchy period drama, drew 82 million viewers in its first month.

Squid Game is a nine-episode series that premiered in September.

It is Netflix’s first Korean show to become the most popular series in the United States, and it follows the company’s efforts to expand its international programming.

The streaming giant also announced that the number of its global subscribers increased to 214 million in the latest quarter after gaining 4.4 million new consumers.