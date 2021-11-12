Theme, Quotes, and Facts About The Deadly Respiratory Disease For World Pneumonia Day 2021.

On November 12th, World Pneumonia Day is commemorated to raise awareness about the deadly respiratory disease pneumonia, which is the world’s worst infectious killer of both adults and children.

The Stop Pneumonia movement launched World Pneumonia Day in 2009 to urge for global action to stop pneumonia, which claimed the lives of roughly 2.5 million people in 2019, including 672,000 children.

This year, the day coincides during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, making it timely to consider the impact of air quality and pollution in infectious disease. The topic for this year is “Stop Pneumonia, Every Breath Counts,” which emphasizes the importance of improving air quality because pollution is a primary cause of pneumonia mortality in people of all ages. According to statistics, air pollution caused roughly 749,200 pneumonia deaths in 2019.

The Stop Pneumonia program, which aims to eliminate pneumonia fatalities by 2030, stated, “This is a critical opportunity to bring together the health, air quality, and climate communities to combat the largest infectious killer on the world.”

Here are some Pneumonia quotes to help you realize why it’s so important to prevent the fatal infection: