Theme and Quotes About End-Of-Life Care for World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

This year’s World Hospice and Palliative Care Day will be held on Oct. 9 to highlight the importance of worldwide palliative care in helping individuals with serious illnesses enhance their quality of life.

According to WHO figures, about 40 million individuals require palliative care each year, with 78 percent of them living in poor and middle-income countries. Only approximately 14% of people who require palliative care receive treatment, according to estimates.

“Leave no one behind — equity in access to palliative care,” this year’s World Hospice and Palliative Care Day theme, strives to raise awareness about how important and accessible palliative care should be to everyone, regardless of age, background, or geography.

“As the world continues to be gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, palliative care has become even more crucial,” the World Hospice and Palliative Care Alliance stated in a statement.

The day’s commemoration, according to the agency, should highlight the necessity of include palliative care in governments’ plans and finances.

