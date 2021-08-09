The’magical’ city farm saves a community’s life.

Swansea Community Farm is a “wonderful location,” according to manager Kate Gibbs, with volunteers ranging in age from eight to 83.

“It’s a haven of calm and acceptance, a really secure space,” Kate says of Wales’ sole city farm, which she first visited as a volunteer 15 years ago. “Everyone leaves whatever is going on in their lives at the gate and works together to make the community a better place.”

Volunteers – including survivors of trauma, disease, and mental illness, as well as asylum seekers – come to the farm to rebuild their lives and learn new skills, such as animal care. Health Lottery Wales is happy to support 185 projects that are at the heart of local communities. Every time you play, money is donated for charity that work to address issues like health inequity, loneliness, mental health, and food insecurity.

Swansea Community Farm is an excellent example of how such initiatives can assist people in living better lives. It provided volunteers with a way to improve their wellness prior to the pandemic, and as crucial services were shut down, Kate was able to use money earned by Health Lottery Wales to give much-needed food packages to the community, feeding 60 people for 35 weeks.

Kate says, “I’m really pleased of how the farm community looked after each other.” “It was difficult to watch the volunteers struggle just when their lives were improving.

“We keep track of our volunteers’ well-being and have discovered that their sense of being useful and connected to others skyrockets. Coming here is especially beneficial for middle-aged guys who would not ordinarily attend therapeutic, sit-down sessions where they are the ‘patient,’ but who will jump at the chance to mend things if you offer them a hammer and a drill. They’re joyful and interested, and once they start talking, a lot of the therapeutic stuff happens.

"Having grassroots, community-based activities, with a variety of programs ranging from sewing groups to men's sheds, is quite vital. Participation has such a positive impact on people's lives. "The smaller the better."