The’magic’ software that provides parents with easy suggestions on how to help their newborns develop and thrive.

Being a parent is a wonderful experience, but it can also be very stressful.

As parents, we work hard to ensure that our children are happy, healthy, and thriving.

A’magic’ new software developed by Liverpool City Council’s Public Health department gives simple but useful information for parents and caregivers, emphasizing ways in which they may make the most of their baby’s crucial early years.

Everything about your child’s growth is covered in 24 Magic Months, from learning and play to social and emotional development and the introduction of solids.

The app aims to assist parents in making the most of their child’s early years by providing quick and easy activities that help newborns develop their speech, brain, and social abilities while also creating a tight interaction between mothers and fathers and their children.

During their first year of life, babies’ brains quadruple in size, and parents may aid this growth by chatting, singing, and playing with them. Every precious moment spent talking, reading, singing, or playing with your baby helps them grow into happy and healthy children.

The first two years of a kid’s life are crucial because they lay the groundwork for how a child grows, learns, and develops from a newborn to a toddler to an adult.

The first two years can be difficult for parents as they adjust to having a new person in their lives.

The app not only assists parents in being the best they can be, but it also encourages parents to look after their own physical and emotional health by providing tips and videos from health visitors.

The app offers important information about local resources that are available to parents, as well as trusted advice from health professionals, including films from health visitors, children’s center workers, and other parents.

Parents can also sign up for alerts that will provide them with the most up-to-date information as their child grows.

The app is a valuable resource for parents who could otherwise waste time searching the internet for answers and get confused and contradicting advice.

The app features a child and is delivered to parents based on their child's age and stage of development.