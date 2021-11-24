Theft of £300 worth of products from a retailer has prompted an appeal.

After a robbery from a Warrington shop, police have published CCTV photographs of a man and woman they want to speak to.

More than £300 worth of merchandise were stolen from the Tessuti store in Golden Square Shopping Centre at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17th.

Officers released CCTV stills as part of a public information request.

“This investigation is ongoing, and as part of our enquiries, we’re anxious to speak to the man and lady in the CCTV photos as we feel they may be able to assist us with our investigation,” said Police Constable Graham Davies of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“Please call the team here at Warrington on 101 if you think you recognize the pair or have any information about the incident.”

“I’d also like to personally urge to the guy and woman in the CCTV photographs to get in touch with us so we can move forward with our inquiry.”

Anyone who recognizes the couple, or has any information that could help the inquiry, is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 and quote IML 1134452, or fill out the form at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/tua.