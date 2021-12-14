Theft of $100,000 by a husband and wife, new Omicron symptoms, and PIP payments from the DWP.

Good afternoon, and here are the headlines from The Washington Newsday for today’s lunch hour.

A couple is about to be punished for stealing over £100,000 from a children’s football club.

After a six-figure sum was taken from Phoenix Football Youth Club in Southport, Simon and Michelle Marshall, of Shaws Road in Birkdale, will be jailed next month.

Michelle Marshall, 42, pleaded guilty to two offences in connection with the theft earlier this year, according to LancsLive.

This included a charge of fraud in which she took £70,185.60 from the club’s account and used it to spend on herself.

She admitted to defrauding the government between January 8, 2017 and November 8, 2019.

Michelle and Simon Marshall, both 47, were charged with defrauding the club of £41,619.41, which Michelle Marshall acknowledged to and Simon Marshall disputed.

Boris Johnson has declared a “Omicron emergency” and cautioned people not to believe the new strain won’t get them sick.

Mr Johnson claims that Omicron is doubling every two to three days in the UK, and that we know how exponential curves develop from “painful experience.”

He also stated that there are presently Omicron patients in hospitals, and that scientists cannot say whether the new version is less severe than prior variants at this time.

As of Sunday, the UK had registered another 1,239 confirmed cases of the Omicron mutation, bringing the overall number of cases to 3,137, up from 1,898 on Saturday.

Thousands of people will see a rise in their Personal Independence Payments (PIP) starting in April 2022.

If you have a long-term physical or mental health illness or impairment, and you have difficulties completing particular everyday duties or getting around as a result of your condition, PIP can help with extra living costs.

Even if you work, have money, or receive most other benefits, you may be eligible for PIP.

According to YorkshireLive, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has stated that up to two million pensioners in the UK could see their payments boost by up to £200 in just four months.

Claimants might now earn between £23.70 and £152.15 per week as a result of the rise. “The summary has come to an end.”