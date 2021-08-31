The Zoo is now open for business. Vaccines against COVID-19 for animals such as lions and gorillas.

People all across the world have been lined up to acquire COVID-19 vaccines, but the effort to prevent the fatal pandemic has gone beyond humanity. Gorillas, chimps, tigers, and lions are among the species at the Detroit Zoo that have been vaccinated.

The vaccine used was created specifically for zoo animals by Zoetis, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, according to a news release from the Detroit Zoo. The United States Department of Agriculture approved the use of this vaccination on a case-by-case basis.

“The animals get various immunizations on a regular basis,” said Scott Carter, the zoo’s Chief Life Sciences Officer. “Many of the creatures have been trained to approach our animal care workers for simple medical procedures, such as immunizations. We’re grateful and relieved that a particular vaccine to defend against COVID-19 is now available.”

Animals have been infected with COVID-19 following close contact with individuals who have the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pet cats, dogs, and one ferret have all been reported infected, as well as zoo animals, wild white-tailed deer in various areas in the US, and mink on mink farms.

According to Dr. Ann Duncan, the Detroit Zoo’s director of animal health, the zoo started utilizing this vaccine for its animals last week. And, despite the fact that the zoo is home to a variety of animal species, the same vaccine can be used on all of them.

The zoo prioritized the animals most at danger of catching the virus, which included ape species, big cats, and different types of minks and otters, according to Duncan. Although none of the animals at the Detroit Zoo have been affected with the virus, Duncan believes it is critical to take the appropriate precautions to safeguard them.

“Although [the virus]isn’t very widespread in animals, we believe it’s crucial to provide this safety while we still can,” she said.

While the Detroit Zoo has only recently begun vaccinating its own animals, it is not the only zoo using this vaccine. California zoos have also begun to vaccinate their animals, with the San Antonio Zoo being one of them, according to KSAT. This is a condensed version of the information.