The Zodiac Killer Case is still unsolved, according to police, and the ‘Case Breakers’ ID is based on circumstantial evidence.

The FBI and police have denied that the Zodiac Killer has been identified, saying that the case remains unresolved.

On Wednesday, The Case Breakers claimed to have made a breakthrough in the cold case by identifying the famed serial killer as Gary Francis Poste, an Air Force veteran and professional house painter who died in 2018. In the San Francisco Bay Area in 1968 and 1969, Zodiac was the verified killer of five people, despite claiming to have killed 37.

Due of the significant difficulties detectives had faced in trying to discover the killer during official investigations over the previous 50 years, news of the claimed identification was welcomed with excitement as well as surprise. Law enforcement officials, on the other hand, lost little time in debunking the assertion that Poste had been identified as the killer, pointing to flaws in the conclusion of The Code Breakers.

A claim that Poste was responsible for the murder of Cheri Jo Bates in Riverside, California in 1966, two years before the confirmed Zodiac murders began, was one of the primary factors that led to the identification. Although some investigators questioned the validity of the letter or did not trust the claim, Zodiac may have claimed to be Bates’ killer in a 1971 letter to The Los Angeles Times.

During an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle on Wednesday, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback indicated that Poste could not have been Bates’ killer. This is the same paper to which Zodiac wrote ciphers and many letters gloating about his exploits in the years following the killings.

“Is it possible that Cheri Jo Bates was murdered by (the Case Breakers suspect)? No, not at all “Railsback told the newspaper about it. “It’s all circumstantial evidence if you read what they (the Case Breakers) have to say. It’s not a huge amount.” “We wouldn’t be holding it back, especially 55 years later, if the Cheri Jo Bates case was genuinely tied to the Zodiac Killer,” Railsback stated in comments to Nexstar. “We are categorically stating that the Cheri Jo Bates and Zodiac Killer cases are unrelated.” The Code Breakers claimed that the Riverside Police Department will not compare Poste’s DNA to evidence from the Bates case. This is a condensed version of the information.