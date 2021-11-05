The Zanzibar Club, a legendary Liverpool music venue, is reopening this weekend.

After closing owing to the coronavirus outbreak last year, one of Liverpool’s most popular bars is reopening under new management.

The Zanzibar Club on Seel Street closed its doors in August 2020 after 30 years in business, but it is due to reopen this weekend.

The music venue first opened its doors in 1990 and has since become well-known around the city for encouraging grassroots music and holding a variety of rock and alternative music events.

Due to “the current context of uncertainty,” its team made the “heartbreaking decision” last summer, and the coronavirus pandemic was described as “a big kick in the teeth for everyone.”

The Kooks, Miles Kane, Noel Gallagher, and The Libertines have all performed at The Zanzibar Club over the years.

New proprietors have invested in the venue ahead of the reopening to upgrade the sound system as well as major remodeling work that will preserve many of the club’s much-loved, original elements.

The facility, which is known for its two different zones, can still host up to 300 people in an intimate setting.

“As a business that exists to create great entertainment venues in our home city, it was really important to us to make sure that The Zanzibar Club is back in business, and not only do we want to restore it to its former glory, but we also want to ensure it has a bright and fruitful future,” said Francesca Lambrou, general manager of the Zanzibar.

“We want to make sure it continues to support new bands, DJs, and artists, as well as promote a diverse range of music from indie to garage.” The Zanzibar Club’s Tony Butler marks are still very much present.” The Zanzibar Club will reopen at 6.45 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday, November 6, with the unveiling of a plaque honoring Tony Butler, the club’s first proprietor. A number of local bands will perform throughout the evening.

“I started going to live shows at Zanzibar as soon as I was old enough to obtain access, and as soon as I was able,” Lily Almond, an up-and-coming singer/songwriter who also plays live as Lil, said.”

