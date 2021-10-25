The ‘yummy’ Baileys Christmas offering impressed Matalan consumers.

Matalan customers were wowed after discovering a seasonal treat from Baileys on the company’s website.

Despite the fact that Halloween is only a few weeks away, many people have already turned their attention to Christmas, with numerous brands and merchants stocking shelves with seasonal delicacies.

As December 25 approaches, there’s much to delight in, from beauty advent calendars and themed jumpers to chocolates, savory nibbles, and more.

New Foods UK, a food account with a loyal following on social media, publishes all of the latest product and snack launches observed in supermarkets and other outlets across the country.

The culinary page published a photo of a pack of Baileys Chocolate Bombes with its 255k Instagram followers. Hollow chocolate shells packed with marshmallows are the delectable delicacies. They were sighted in Matalan, a popular high-street retailer.

@newfoodsuk captioned the photo simply, “New Baileys Chocolate Bombe pack of 3 now available at Matalan!”

The celebratory dish went viral on the popular social networking platform, garnering over 2,300 likes in just one day.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Oh yes,” Vicky answered.

“Oh wowwww,” Sophie exclaimed.

“Christmas Eve!” Kay exclaimed as she tagged a buddy.

“OMG,” Eilidh said, adding a heart eye emoii.

“Two cartons to be sure,” Ryan said to a pal.

Katie confided in a friend: “Oh, my.days!! These are critical!!!” “I NEED THESE,” remarked another customer.

“Might need a trip to Matalan,” Carol speculated.

“Oooh yummy,” Stephanie added.

Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

Matalan sells a variety of Baileys chocolate goods, which you can get by clicking here.