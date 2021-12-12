The young mother’s downward spiral culminated in a horrific attack on her own aunt.

In the days leading up to a terrible assault on her own aunt, a young mother spiraled into a cycle of violence.

Danielle Shaw stomped on her aunt’s hands and dragged her across the floor, capping a vicious campaign that left her victim despondent enough to attempt suicide.

When her aunt granted her a place to live after she was released from prison, the mother-of-one took advantage of her aunt’s generosity, subjecting her to threats and cruelty.

Ill aunt was abused so cruelly by a vile niece that she was forced to sleep on the streets.

She was sentenced to two years and five months in prison earlier this week after an attack that caused her aunt to escape the residence.

While Shaw was only found guilty of one act of unlawful wounding, the offence was preceded by weeks of escalating violence, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

She would tease and threaten her aunt, who suffers from a variety of medical issues, including early onset dementia.

She eventually began to strike her, leaving bruises and markings on her body that Shaw would urge her to cover up.

The 31-year-old had already been convicted of a number of other violent crimes prior to this one.

The mother of one has a long history of criminal convictions dating back to 2009.

She was involved in a fight twelve years ago and subsequently committed a series of violent crimes in a matter of years after taking a break from offending.

In 2016, a court found her guilty of domestic violence and knife possession.

She assaulted a police officer in Lancashire in 2019 and was sentenced to prison last year after assaulting another person.

Despite her previous convictions, the judge in Shaw’s case concluded there was no reason to believe she would assault a member of her own family in such a vicious and extended manner.

Shaw’s behavior toward her aunt, according to Recorder Imran Shafi, QC, was difficult to comprehend.

“I find it difficult to grasp what your frustration would be,” he remarked.

“Your position was similar to that of millions of individuals around the country.” You were under house arrest.

“You’d been provided a place to stay as well.”

