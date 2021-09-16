The young father, who was discovered dead, “never got to see the impact he had on individuals.”

Hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for the family of a well-known father whose body was discovered over the weekend.

Jamie Grimwood, who was reported missing in August, was located on Saturday in North Wales, near to where he was last seen.

Since then, many people have expressed heartfelt respects to the “wonderful daddy,” and many have donated to a fundraising drive to assist cover the expense of his funeral.

The passing of significant plans marks a watershed moment in Birkenhead’s transition.

Jamie, from Runcorn, went missing on August 23 and was last seen on land near the ATS garage in Flint’s Chester Road.

His dark grey Audi was discovered nearby, with his phone still inside, and it was assumed he had pulled over to change a wheel.

Jamie’s abduction spurred a massive search that ended tragically on Saturday when a corpse was recovered near Chester Road.

“My heart is devastated that Jamie Grimwood is no longer with us,” Steph Johnson said in a moving statement among the many tributes that have been paid to him since his death. He’s the little baby boy who made me an auntie for the first time and stole my heart.

“I honestly can’t express how much he meant to our entire family in words. Jamie is just as he appears in photographs: a happy, cheerful, loving, compassionate, and helpful individual.

“And he was the most incredible father to William. I’m heartbroken that he never saw the impact he had on the lives of thousands of people, and that everyone wished for him to come home safely to his loving parents and two brothers.

“So, my dear, sleep tight. Rest in peace with the angels now, and keep an eye on William in whatever he does. Jamie, I adore you more than you could ever imagine. RIP.”

Mr Grimwood’s family, friends, and coworkers gathered for a touching balloon release at Flint Fire Station earlier this week as part of a vigil to commemorate him.

More than a hundred individuals attended, scattering dozens of flowers and candles throughout the area.

Additionally, an internet fundraising campaign has earned over £5,000 for. “The summary has come to an end.”