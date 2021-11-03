The ‘X’ Gender Marker on Driver’s Licenses is now legal in Michigan.

Michigan has joined a growing list of states that now accept “X” gender designations on driver’s licenses.

Jocelyn Benson, the Secretary of State for Michigan, said in a news release on Tuesday that beginning November 10, Michigan residents will be able to choose a non-binary option for both their driver’s licenses and state identification cards, branded with a “X.”

“I am proud to stand with Michiganders across the state who have been calling for a non-binary sex marker on their ID that reflects their lived reality for many years,” Benson stated. “We’ve been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed restrictions to people changing their sex marker to protect their safety and appropriately reflect their identity.” Other challenges in the extensively stigmatized community are also being addressed by Benson and transgender advocates.

“Reducing barriers to full participation in our society for excluded people is one of my aims,” Benson stated. “Without formal identification, the transgender community has endured both marginalization and violence.” This adjustment reinstates a policy that existed before the matter became political and was used by both a Republican and a Democrat secretary of state.” According to the Secretary of State, persons who want to amend the sex designation on their driver’s license or state ID must fill out a form, go to an SOS branch office to have their photo taken, and pay the $9 correction fee for a driver’s license or $10 for a state ID. Additionally, no birth certificate, passport, or court order is required to make the change. The form may be found on the SOS department’s website right now.

Lilianna Angel Reyes, youth drop-in director at the Ruth Ellis Center and executive director of Trans Sistas of Color Project, and Jeynce Poindexter, transgender specialist/victims advocate for Equality Michigan and vice president of Trans Sistas, were among those who took part in the new legislation.

In the news release, Reyes and Poindexter discussed the challenges that the trans community has when it comes to living without proper identity.

“Having a state identity that represents how we see ourselves helps us cope with trauma and stress when we have to.” This is a condensed version of the information.