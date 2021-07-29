The X Factor’s future is in jeopardy after ITV announced that there are “no present plans” for a new season.

The announcement came after The Sun reported that the show’s creator, Simon Cowell, had canceled it after 17 years.

According to the tabloid, the show would be put on hold for at least five years.

The most recent season of The X Factor aired in 2018, and Dalton Harris was proclaimed the winner.

“At this time, there are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor,” an ITV spokesman stated in a statement.

Dermot O’Leary hosted the 2018 season of The X Factor, which featured judges Louis Tomlinson, Ayda Field, and Robbie Williams.

Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Nicole Scherzinger have all previously served as judges on the show.

The show premiered in 2004 and was followed by the 2019 spin-off shows X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band.

In February of last year, it was stated that Cowell was putting the show on hold until 2020.

One Direction, Little Mix, Olly Murs, and Leona Lewis are just a few of the chart-topping musicians that have benefited from The X Factor.

Cowell is set to return to UK television this month to lead a panel of judges in a new musical gameshow for ITV called Walk The Line.