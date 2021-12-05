The worst repeat offenders in Liverpool, with staggering criminal records.

For some people, appearing at Liverpool Crown Court is a once-in-a-lifetime nightmare.

For some with a long list of prior convictions, though, it’s more like a second home.

This year, Liverpool Crown Court has heard from scores of persons with criminal records that number in the hundreds.

Below are some of the worst repeat offenders we've seen in Liverpool's Crown and Magistrates courts so far this year.

The blood of a thief who broke into Ma Egerton’s Stage Door was spread all over the famed tavern.

Stephen McCouid, 38, has been convicted of 51 crimes totaling 104 offenses, including robbery, burglary, and theft.

He was previously sentenced to ten years in prison for bungled raids in which he pretended to be a shotgun with a vacuum cleaner attachment.

McCouid allegedly attacked on October 8 last year at the historic venue on Pudsey Street, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Nicholas Ho, a Victorian tavern employee, was sleeping in a third-floor bedroom, according to prosecutor Christopher Hopkins.

He was awoken in the early hours of the morning by a “loud bang” and saw one of two burglars, whom he told to leave.

Before the burglars fled and the cops came, he could hear rummaging and the sound of glass breaking downstairs.

Mr Hopkins claimed that to gain in, a bathroom window was damaged and McCouid’s blood was left on the windowsill.

Blood was also found on a combination lock to an office, other items had been moved around in the bar, and a garbage bag containing bottles of spirits had been abandoned on the landing.

Mr Hopkins said the raid caused Mr Ho “serious anguish,” and he detailed how he had difficulties sleeping afterward in a victim statement.

A smiling burglar ‘exploited’ a weak mother he was dating and enlisted her in his criminal enterprise.

Lee Owens, 42, has been breaking into houses since he was a child and has been convicted of 55 crimes totaling 162 offenses.

He didn’t have a criminal record when he moved in with Lisa Fletcher, 47, of Drake Crescent, Fazakerley.

But she quickly stepped in to assist. “The summary has come to an end.”