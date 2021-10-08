The ‘worst lurgy ever’ is spreading across Merseyside.

A growing number of individuals in Merseyside are suffering from a severe cold that won’t go away.

People are venting their frustrations over bugs on social media, with several reporting illness only today.

One Formby resident claimed to be suffering from the “worse lurgy he’s ever had.”

Others from throughout Sefton have complained on Facebook that an illness has “floored” them.

As one woman put it: “For the past few days, I’ve been sick with a cold. It’s the first in almost two years, and it’s a monster!” “I’ve had a nasty cold for over three weeks and can’t seem to shake it,” another remarked. One Maghull resident wrote: “It’s been two weeks and it’s still not funny. It’s the first cold I’ve had in years, and it’s taken me by surprise.” Another person stated: “It’s been in and out of my house for the past two weeks. We’d all had covid, but we wanted to make sure. But they were all negative.” You should have a PCR test if you have a new and persistent cough, a fever, or a change in smell or taste.

“A negative result from a lateral flow test is not trustworthy enough to be sure you’re certainly not sick,” according to ZOE, the world’s largest ongoing study investigating the virus. “If your symptoms persist, it’s advisable to obtain a PCR test to be sure.”

Your symptoms can be addressed at home if it’s only a cold.

According to NHS advice, a cold should be treated with rest and sleep.

To combat dehydration, keep warm and drink plenty of water (fruit juice or squash mixed with water is fine).

To relieve a sore throat, gargle with salt water (not suitable for children)

If your symptoms do not improve after 3 weeks or if they worsen suddenly, you should consult a doctor.

Your body temperature is really high, or you are hot and shaky.

You’re worried about your child’s signs and symptoms.

you’re experiencing shortness of breath or chest pain

You have a chronic medical condition, such as diabetes or a heart, lung, or kidney problem.

You have a compromised immune system, perhaps as a result of chemotherapy.

You can avoid contracting a cold by washing your hands with warm water and soap on a frequent basis and not sharing towels or other personal items.”

