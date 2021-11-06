The worst lifeboat disaster in RNLI history, with 27 persons drowning.

The lifeboat accident, which claimed the lives of 27 individuals, was viewed as a natural calamity across England.

The Mexico set out from Liverpool on December 5, 1886, intended for Ecuador, but she was caught in a severe wind, heavy seas, and snow showers just four days later.

Two lifeboats were dispatched to rescue the crew when the barque became stuck on the sandbanks in the Ribble Estuary.

Eliza Fernley, from Southport, and Laura Janet, from St Anne’s, were launched but overturned during the attempted rescue, with 27 of the 29 crew members drowning.

A third lifeboat, the Charles Briggs, was then dispatched on its maiden rescue mission, saving the 12 members of the crew from the Mexico.

After the distress signals from Mexico, Southport’s Eliza Fernley was the first of the two capsized lifeboats to be dispatched.

Rough water and heavy gusts capsized the boat as it approached the trapped ship.

Only two of the 16 members, Henry Robinson and John Jackson, survived.

They were able to swim back to shore and raise the alarm, and their lifeboat washed up two hours later in Birkdale.

Laura Janet was released from St. Anne’s 20 minutes after Eliza Fernley was shipped out from Southport, but she never made it to Mexico and was discovered washed up the next day. It’s still unclear what happened to the lifeboat because there were no survivors.

According to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the accident is the worst in its history, with the 27 men who died leaving behind 16 widows and 50 children.

The widows and children of those who perished during the rescue mission were supported by a public appeal, with funds contributed by Queen Victoria and Kaiser Wilhelm.

The funds were also used to fund six memorials. Duke Street Cemetery in Southport, the promenade at St Anne’s, and St Cuthbert’s Church are among the destinations.