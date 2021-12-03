The ‘worst-case scenario,’ according to Ukraine, is that Russia invades next month; the Kremlin denies any plans to attack.

According to the Associated Press, tensions between Ukraine and Russia are rising, with the Ukrainian military minister warning that Russia could invade in January and Russian officials rejecting any plans for an invasion.

Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, raised worry on Friday about a troop buildup along the two countries’ borders. According to the Associated Press, Reznikov told lawmakers that the total number of troops stationed at the border is expected to be 94,300.

“All eventualities, including the worst ones, are analyzed by our intelligence service,” Reznikov added. “The end of January is the most likely moment when (Russia) will be ready for an escalation.” “A possible possibility, but not certain,” he added, adding that “our goal is to avert it.” According to Konstantin Kosachev, a member of Russia’s Federation Council, there are no plans for a “escalation,” as reported by state television channel Russia-24.

“We have no plans to strike Ukraine,” declared Kosachev. “There are no increased military activities near Ukraine’s borders. There are no plans in the works for an offensive.” Russia, on the other hand, has fought the West’s contemplation of expanding NATO into Ukraine, claiming that doing so would be a “red line.” In the next days, President Joe Biden will speak over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin’s foreign affairs adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told reporters that Putin will urge that NATO not extend any further east during the call.

If Russia launches an attack, the US has threatened the Kremlin with the heaviest penalties yet, while Russia has warned that any presence of NATO troops and weaponry on Ukrainian soil would be a “red line.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Russian colleague Sergey Lavrov in Stockholm on Thursday to demand that Russia withdraw soldiers from the Ukrainian border. By denying Russia a vote in any future NATO expansion into former Soviet Union countries, Lavrov warned that the West was “playing with fire.”

Ukraine has pushed to join the alliance, which has promised membership but has yet to establish a date.

Putin will raise his demand for a document that excludes any NATO moves further east during his call with Biden, according to Ushakov.