The World’s Wealthiest Man With a second-place medal tweet, Elon Musk escalates his spat with Jeff Bezos.

With a witty answer to his rival private space pioneer, Elon Musk has renewed his online battle with fellow multi-billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos.

On Monday, the Amazon executive chairman used a 1999 article in which his business plan was branded as “silly” and him as “another middleman” to demonstrate the significance of self-confidence in achieving success.

Bezos tweeted in response to the article: “Allow yourself to be open and listen, but don’t let anyone tell you who you are. This was only one of countless stories that told us how we were going to fail.

“Today, Amazon is one of the most successful corporations in the world, having changed two distinct industries.”

Musk, who surpassed Bezos on the Forbes wealth list last month, took advantage of the occasion to mock his fellow space pioneer, replied to the tweet with a second-place medal emoji.

Musk’s net worth recently soared to $223 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after a deal with investors valued his SpaceX at more than $100 billion.

That surpasses Jeff Bezos’ $193.1 billion, which keeps him as the world’s richest man.

Users on Twitter seemed to love the re-ignition of the rivalry, with Musk’s response receiving 520,000 quote retweets and more than 50,000 likes, compared to 557 and 37,000 for Bezos, respectively.

October 11, 2021 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Twitter users are split on whether Musk’s remark was appropriate.

GoldenReaper, a user, added the following comment: “He’s referring to the fact that Bezos is number two while he is number one. But I’m not sure why he had to be so toxic.

“The dude mentioned something that relates to how he succeeded in a way.”

“I don’t mind the jousting; enjoyable to follow,” Eric Jablinski tweeted, implying that the quote was simply harmless jest.

The stock market performance of electric car maker Tesla, of which he owns around 20%, has contributed significantly to the controversial South African billionaire’s fortune gain.

Tesla’s stock has increased by 720 percent in the last year.

Musk previously told Forbes that he would send a physical reminder of the tweet to the founder of the online retailer.

“I’m sending a gigantic statue of the digit ‘2’ to Jeffrey B., accompanied with a silver medal,” Musk allegedly wrote in an email.

