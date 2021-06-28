The world’s second-largest hydropower dam is turned on in China.

The government announced that the first two generating units of the world’s second-largest hydroelectric dam have been turned on in south-western China.

The Baihetan Dam on the Jinsha River, a tributary of the Yangtze, is part of China’s endeavor to reduce rising fossil fuel demand by increasing hydropower capacity, at a time when dams are losing favor in other nations due to environmental concerns.

The declaration came as the ruling Communist Party marked the official 100th anniversary of its formation in 1921 this week.

The 954-foot-tall dam will have 16 generating units, each with a million-kilowatt capacity, making it the world’s second-largest dam after the Yangtze’s Three Gorges Dam, which opened in 2003 and has a capacity of 22.5 million kilowatts.

The state-owned Three Gorges Group, the world’s largest investor in hydro, solar, and wind power, built both.

In other countries, hydropower is losing favor due to complaints that dams flood communities and farmland, disrupt river ecology, and endanger fish and other species.

Despite environmentalists’ protests, Chinese policymakers are constructing more dams in an effort to minimize dependency on coal and cut demand for imported oil and gas.

China is a world leader in the development of ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission technology to transport electricity from dams in the southwest to Shanghai and other eastern cities.

According to the official Xinhua News Agency, the Baihetan Hydropower Station will eliminate the need to burn 20 million tons of coal annually once it is fully operational.