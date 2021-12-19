The world’s most fearsome criminals have been imprisoned in the ‘Monster Mansion,’ along with Liverpool’s ‘cannibal’ killer.

The halls of Wakefield Prison, which houses some of the most dangerous offenders in the UK, are filled with infamous murderers and rapists.

Robert Maudsley, the ‘Hannibal Lecter’ of Liverpool, spends 23 hours a day alone in a glass box beneath the prison, sleeping on a concrete slab with a compressed cardboard table and chair, and a toilet and sink bolted to the floor.

Maudsley earned a name for himself by killing child molesters in gruesome ways.

Two of his victims were executed within the walls of the notorious “Murder Manson” prison in West Yorkshire.

Maudsley was sent to the high security Wakefield Prison after being charged with manslaughter for his second homicide.

On July 29, 1978, Maudsley strangled and stabbed Salney Darwood, a 46-year-old man who had been imprisoned for the death of his wife.

He crept inside the cell of Bill Roberts, 56, who had sexually molested a seven-year-old girl after burying Darwood’s body under a bed.

He stabbed Roberts, crushed his head against a wall, and slashed his skull with a handmade dagger.

In the 1980s, a specially designed 5.5 m by 4.5 m bullet-proof glass cage was built to confine the now-68-year-old, who was deemed too dangerous to associate with other prisoners and guards.

But who else sleeps in “Monster Mansion’s” cells?

After admitting to 13 sex offenses, including the attempted rape of a newborn, the former Lost Prophets leader was sentenced to 29 years in prison with an additional six years on probation.

Watkins initially denied the accusations, but in November 2013, he modified his plea to admit to two counts of attempting to rape a child.

Possessing and creating child pornography, as well as plotting to rape a newborn, were among the allegations the then-36-year-old had previously denied.

During a shady webcam session, the charges included sexually molesting a one-year-old and urging a groupie to mistreat her own child.

Watkins chatted with a female fan from prison only a day after accepting the charges and stated he was going to issue. “The summary has come to an end.”