The world’s most endangered marine turtle washes up on the beach.

A sea turtle from the world’s rarest species was discovered washed up on a Welsh beach.

The Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was discovered on Talacre beach in North Wales, 5,200 miles from its habitat in the Gulf of Mexico, in a state of cold-water shock.

On November 28, dad Ash James, 34, was walking his dog Teddy with his son Gethin, nine, when he made the incredible find.

It is also known as the Atlantic ridley sea turtle, and it is the world’s rarest and most endangered sea turtle species.

Despite spending time in the cool 8°C British seas rather than its regular tropical climate of 25°C to 30°C, the sea monster was still alive.

It was taken to the Anglesey Sea Zoo for specialized intensive treatment, where keepers began by covering its head with a damp towel.

The turtle, which was given the name Tally after the beach where it was discovered, was then transported to a special bath that was gradually filled with water as its body temperature rose.

To keep Tally warm, experts created an igloo structure out of Kingspan loft insulation.

Tally is now showing “good signs of healing and activity,” according to the aquarium, and has exited the critical care stage of her recovery.

Tally is expected to recuperate over the next few months before being flown back to its natural habitat in the North Atlantic Ocean region between North and South America.

“We started by just keeping a moist towel over Tally because it couldn’t lift its head at first, but we’ve been able to slowly introduce water,” said Frankie Hobro, director and owner of Anglesey Sea Zoo.

“We’ve also created Tally a customized igloo with loft insulation to help him regain his body temperature inside the adapted incubator.”

“Tally is showing spurts of movement and is making good progress, so we’re confident we’ll be able to get it back home someday.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of public support we have received since announcing Tally’s birth, and we would want to express our gratitude.”

