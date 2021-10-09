The ‘World’s Most Dangerous Sex Position,’ According to a Doctor, Causes 50% of Penis Fractures.

A surgeon has issued a warning about a sexual position that he claims is to blame for half of all penile fracture cases.

In a video shared on social media platform TikTok, Dr. Karan Raj branded “reverse cowgirl” the “world’s most deadly sex position according to science.”

In his video, the U.K.-based surgeon claims that the posture is responsible for 50 percent of penile fractures because a man’s member can fall out and be crushed by his partner’s pubic bone if there is any “erratic thrust” during intercourse.

“Excessive [sex]might make your [penis]look like a [eggplant,” Raj explained.

While a penis is technically boneless, the male appendage can nevertheless be “fractured,” according to the doctor.

In the video, Raj explains that a penile fracture is essentially a rip in the tunica albuginea.

“During an erection, this is a rubbery sheath of tissue that allows the penis to increase in width and length,” he added.

According to the New York Post, men who rip their tunica albuginea are frequently needed to have surgery to have the tear patched up. According to the publication, those who do not do so are frequently left with erectile problems and a permanent curvature of their penis.

In contrast to Raj’s assertion, a 2017 study found that “doggy style” was the most risky sex position, with 41 percent of all penile fracture occurrences attributed to it.

Several viewers of Raj’s video looked to be dissatisfied after learning about the supposed perils of reverse cowgirl.

One TikTok user added, “This is my fave position,” followed with a sad emoji.

“But, but,” someone countered, “that’s the best posture!”

One commenter claimed to have heard his penis “crack once” while in this posture.

Others were perplexed as to how a reverse cowgirl could cause a penile fracture, given how difficult the position was to perform.

“I’m baffled as to how folks manage to accomplish it. My man’s corndog doesn’t even bend out to 90 [degrees], and it hurts so much “One person made a comment.

Meanwhile, many others dismissed the information and made jokes about it.

“From your point of view, you’re single,” one commentator said.

“Thank you, doc. I don’t have to be concerned in any case “Another person wrote something.