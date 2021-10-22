The World’s Longest and Tallest Single-Track Roller Coaster Is Set to Open at This Theme Park.

Six Flags Magic Mountain, already recognized as a paradise for thrill-seekers, will soon add another big item to its lineup: the world’s tallest and longest single-track roller coaster.

Wonder Woman Flight of Courage will debut in summer 2022 at the Valencia, California theme park. The record-breaking coaster was initially scheduled to launch this year, but was postponed because to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The monorail roller coaster will be housed in the park’s DC Comics-themed portion, according to the Los Angeles Times. The ride reaches a top speed of 58 mph after climbing a 131-foot incline and falling at an 87-degree angle for its first drop.

A raven dive, a zero-gravity roll, and a 180-degree stall are among the three locations on the 3,300-foot-long track when riders turn upside down, known in the industry as “inversions.”

The Flight of Courage will be divided into four trains, each carrying 12 passengers.

Unlike regular roller coasters, which have two rails between which the train travels, a single-rail (or monorail) coaster has only one rail, allowing people to ride in a single-file line, each seat straddling the rail.

Six Flags Great Adventure announced in June that the Jersey Devil Coaster, “the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest single rail coaster,” was now open at their central New Jersey park.

The Wonder Woman Flight of Courage appears to be extremely similar to the Jersey Devil, albeit somewhat larger, which means that when it opens, the former will be the longest and tallest monorail coaster in the world.

The ride, which will replace the park’s Green Lantern attraction, will keep Magic Mountain’s title as the theme park with the most roller coasters in the world. According to Coasterpedia, Six Flags Magic Mountain has 19 roller coasters, whereas Poland’s Energylandia has 18.

The early days of the epidemic were a significant blow to amusement parks around the world, as they were to practically every industry, a fact that was no doubt felt by Six Flags developers. According to the Los Angeles Daily News, Flight of Courage was in the planning phases during the March 2020 lockdown: just 10 days before the park closed, the County of Los Angeles Department of Regional Planning approved the theme park's plans for its "2021 roller coaster."