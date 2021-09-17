The world’s largest tree has been wrapped in tin foil to keep it safe from the California wildfires.

To safeguard it from wildfires, officials at Sequoia National Park in California wrapped the base of the world’s tallest tree in a fire-resistant blanket.

Other sequoias, the Giant Forest Museum, and many neighboring buildings are among those affected by the emergency measures.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) is not “actively involved” in protecting the tree, according to this webpage.

Instead, a Cal Fire official claimed that the program was spearheaded by the National Park Service, which this website contacted for confirmation.

The aluminum wrapping, which can endure high temperatures for short periods of time, has been proven to be useful in preventing fires from spreading to vulnerable structures.

Firezat, a fire blanket producer, says that their products reflect up to 95 percent of radiant heat and keep embers from clinging to protruding features.

On September 16, the Colony fire, one of two raging in Sequoia National Park, was expected to reach the grove of 2,000 sequoias.

“We are vigorously battling these fires to suppress them,” the National Park Service said in an updated statement.

Sequoia National Park has also been closed and personnel have been evacuated, according to the report.

Last year, a wildfire in the area destroyed thousands of sequoia trees, some of which were thought to have lived for millennia.

The 2,000-year-old tree, which stands 275 feet tall, is thought to be the world’s largest.

The circumference of the tree at ground level, which is currently protected by the fire blanket, measures 102 feet.

For more than 50 years, the National Park has used controlled burning, often known as prescribed burning.

To sustain the long-term health of a forest, this procedure entails intentionally setting fire to large swaths of wilderness.

Such initiatives, as well as this week’s emergency measures, may let the “Giant Forest emerge uninjured,” according to Sequoia National Park spokesperson Rebecca Paterson.

“A strong history of prescribed fire in that area is reason for optimism,” she noted.

A lightning storm that struck Sequoia National Park on September 9 sparked the flames, as previously reported on this website.

Droughts and heatwaves exacerbated by man-made climate change have been blamed for making fighting wildfires in the region more difficult.

Extreme weather events may become more common in areas like California that have gotten warmer and drier over the last three decades. This is a condensed version of the information.