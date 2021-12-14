The ‘World’s Largest Collection of Sneakers’ is expected to be on display at the upcoming Sneaker Con.

A convention billed as having “the world’s largest collection of sneakers” is planned to begin next weekend in Cleveland, Ohio.

On Saturday, Cleveland’s Huntington Convention Center will host Sneaker Con, a massive gathering of so-called “sneakerheads” looking to browse, buy, and sell pairs of collector shoes. According to Cleveland.Com, the event will host the world’s largest collection of collectible sporting shoes, including numerous rare pairs.

It’s unclear how many pairs of shoes will be on display at the convention, but it’s sure to be more than the 2,388 pairs that Guinness World Records counted as belonging to Jordan Gellar, the world’s greatest sneaker collector, in 2012. Gellar remained the official record holder as of Monday, despite three sisters reportedly submitting for the new record after gathering almost 6,000 pairs.

Collectible shoes have turned into a multibillion-dollar business, with collectors typically paying hundreds or thousands of dollars for sought-after secondhand pairs. Despite the fact that a pair of Nike sneakers worn by NBA basketball legend Michael Jordan during his rookie season sold for about $1.5 million during an auction in October, the sale price fell short of the record for the most expensive sale.

Kanye West’s Nike Air Yeezy Grammy Prototype sneakers, which he wore during a performance at the 2008 Grammy Awards event, sold for $1.8 million in a private sale in April, breaking the record for the most expensive sneaker sale.

The lucrative nature of the expanding sneaker collection market has attracted a slew of unscrupulous counterfeit footwear merchants, prompting Sneaker Con to launch an authenticity scheme that employs NFC technology to digitally stamp genuine pairs. eBay bought Sneaker Con’s authentication company last month.

Sneaker Con was founded in 2009 by a group of New York-based sneakerheads, and has since hosted over 1 million guests in over 40 cities across the world. The events division of the company will continue to operate separately of eBay.

During the first episode of his Disney+ series The World According to Jeff, actor Jeff Goldblum studied the growing popularity of shoe collecting while attending a prior edition of Sneaker Con.