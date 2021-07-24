The world’s first beauty changing room and a first peek at the new Flannels beauty line

The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Flannels is his high-quality items.

Now, the high-end designer retailer has introduced a beauty line that has been given a high-street makeover.

The luxury company has revolutionized the beauty industry by introducing a new method to shop for your beauty must-haves.

The state-of-the-art boutiques, which will open across the UK and online, will have world-first beauty features that will elevate beauty buying to a new level.

FLANNELS Beauty will open three magnificent flagships this year, the first in Sheffield Meadowhall on 19 July, followed by Leicester, and finally a trailblazing 120,000 sq. ft new Liverpool shop this autumn, building on the success of FLANNELS’ regional network.

The storefronts and internet shops have a lot of potential:

• FLANNELS Beauty flagships will feature the world’s first Beauty Changing Rooms, interactive, digitally connected private rooms created to test, try, and play with beauty, inspired by FLANNELS’ fashion credentials.

• The FLANNELS Beauty Bar, a one-of-a-kind beauty discovery location where guests can have a coffee or a glass of fizz while learning about the newest trends, products, and special beauty collaborations.

• The Starring Role of Your personal shopping and concierge services will ensure that you receive seamless, ultra-personalized services, with tills being replaced by iPads so that you may choose and purchase on your own terms.

When it comes to Flannels, there’s no doubt that you’ll have a luxurious experience—and we believe the proof is in the attention to detail on this latest introduction.

Iconic beauty brands like CHANEL, La Mer, Charlotte Tilbury, and Creed coexist with newer names that have only had a limited regional presence until now — at the very least, we finally have a high street store we can count on to offer the greatest products.

From a unique combination of historical, challenger, exclusive, and pharmacy brands, the FLANNELS Beauty Haul provides numerous brands and pricing points.

Take a look at FLANNELS’ online beauty section here.