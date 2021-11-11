The world record for the most premature infants to survive is held by a baby born at 21 weeks.

Last year, a newborn boy who was born at 21 weeks and one day of pregnancy set a Guinness World Record. The child, who is already a little over a year old, was named the most preterm infant to live on Wednesday.

Michelle Butler, the baby’s mother, was just five months pregnant when she was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital for emergency labor. She was pregnant with twins and gave birth to them on July 5, 2020, four months before their due date.

According to CNN, a full-term pregnancy lasts roughly 40 weeks, but the twins were born at just 21 weeks and one day.

Curtis and C’Asya, Butler’s son and daughter, were born. Unfortunately, the tiny girl was not as developed as her brother and died from complications a day later.

Curtis weighed only 14.8 ounces, which is about the same weight as a soccer ball. He was always looked after, which helped him become stronger with each passing day. In reality, he spent the first three months of his life on a ventilator. He was admitted to the hospital and stayed for 275 days, receiving round-the-clock treatment.

Curtis was finally discharged home on April 6, 2021, with the support of many nurses and therapists who helped feed and care for him. He still need special therapy and medication, such as a feeding tube and bottled oxygen, but he is much better now.

Butler told CNN that “being able to finally take Curtis home and surprise my older children with their little brother is a moment I will always remember.”

Curtis broke the record after exceeding the odds, according to Guinness World Records, which honored him just in time for Prematurity Awareness Month.

Dr. Colm Travers, assistant professor at UAB’s Division of Neonatology, said in a statement to Guinness World Records, “Survival at this gestational age has never happened previously, therefore Curtis’ odds of survival would have been significantly less than 1% before he was delivered.”

The previous world record holder was born on June 5, 2020, a month before Curtis was born.

Richard Hutchinson, of Wisconsin, was born at the age of 21 weeks and two days. The record had stood for 34 years prior to his birth.