The World Heritage status of Liverpool will be chosen by secret ballot, as Everton’s new stadium is being debated.

After more UNESCO debates, the destiny of Liverpool’s World Heritage Status will be decided by a secret ballot on Wednesday.

For more than a decade, the city has been in risk of losing the honor, but recently, much of the focus has been on the Liverpool Waters project, which includes Everton’s new stadium.

After winning unanimous clearance from a Liverpool City Council planning committee earlier this year, the Blues will begin work on their 52,888-seater waterfront ground at Bramley-Moore Dock before the end of the month.

Despite this, heritage discussions have continued, with UNESCO holding talks over the weekend to address the stadium, as well as other Liverpool-related concerns.

The organization had planned to make a decision on the city’s heritage designation on Monday, but delegates instead chose to hold a secret ballot on Wednesday.

According to LBN Daily, a number of delegates voiced in favor of deferring the decision at Monday’s conference in China, with Hungary, Nigeria, and Mali all arguing in favor of a reprieve.

In Wednesday’s secret ballot, a two-thirds majority will be required to remove the city’s World Heritage classification.

Since the first consultation phase on the proposals, heritage issues have been at the forefront of Everton’s new stadium project.

Many have complimented the Blues for transforming what had been a derelict property for years into incredible plans that would benefit not only the team, but the community as a whole.

According to reports, the new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock will enhance the local economy by £1.3 billion and create 15,000 employment in the neighborhood.

Throughout the process, Everton has maintained that heritage is at the heart of their plans, with the stadium’s design representing both modern and historical elements.

The club will spend £55 million rehabilitating the site’s history features, such as the hydraulic tower, protecting the dock walls beneath the ground, and preserving historical features like cobblestones and tramlines.

Councillor Joe Hanson, who served on the planning committee that approved the club’s application at Bramley-Moore, has been a vocal supporter of the proposal.

“Our Liverpool heritage –,” he said.

“The summary comes to an end.”