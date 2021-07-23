The World Heritage certificate for Liverpool has been taken from the city hall.

Following UNESCO’s decision to revoke Liverpool’s World Heritage classification this week, the city’s certificate has been taken from the town hall.

A video of the certificate being removed has been posted by Liverpool City Council.

The certificate, which has been on display throughout the city since the designation was granted in 2004, will now be donated to National Museums Liverpool for storage.

What is World Heritage Status, and what does it imply for Liverpool if it isn’t granted?

After a secret ballot of delegates in China this week, Liverpool was removed off UNESCO’s World Heritage list.

The committee’s main concerns revolved around current and proposed projects in Liverpool’s north docks, such as Peel’s £5 billion Liverpool Waters project and Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock stadium design.

While many will be disappointed to see the award revoked, many in the city believe that the economic benefits of redeveloping the north docks region are far more essential.

Cllr Mary Rasmussen, Liverpool Lord Mayor, was present as town hall employees removed the certificate today.

“It’s terribly terrible that we’ve lost our heritage status and have to delete the certificate,” she said.

“But, you know, this is still one of the most beautiful cities in the world; we have our history; I don’t think we need the name – but I am sad that we are losing it anyway.”

An international convention maintained by UNESCO bestows World Heritage status on selected sites or areas around the world.

UNESCO provides legal protection to World Heritage Sites that have been identified as having cultural, historical, scientific, or other forms of importance.

The locations picked are thought to be of exceptional importance to humanity.

Liverpool was granted the designation in 2004, with the city being described as a major maritime mercantile city, reflecting the city’s importance as a commercial port during Britain’s heyday.