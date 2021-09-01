The World Health Organization is keeping an eye on a new coronavirus type.

The World Health Organization is investigating a novel coronavirus strain known as Mu (WHO).

The new strain has been classified as a “variant of interest” by the WHO.

Mu, also known as B.1.621, was first discovered in Colombia, with cases reported throughout South America and Europe.

The variation features changes that suggest it may be more resistant to vaccines, similar to Beta, according to the WHO’s weekly pandemic bulletin, although further research is needed to confirm this.

“There have been a few sporadic reports of cases of the Mu variety since its first discovery in Colombia in January 2021, and some larger outbreaks have been reported from other countries in South America and Europe,” it stated.

“Although the global prevalence of the Mu variation among sequenced cases has decreased to less than 0.1 percent, the prevalence in Colombia (39%) and Ecuador (13%) has steadily grown.

“Changes in the Mu variation’s epidemiology in South America, especially with the co-circulation of the Delta variant, will be monitored.”

According to the WHO, there are four coronavirus variants of concern: Alpha, which was first detected in Kent, is present in 193 countries, Beta in 141, Gamma in 91, and Delta in 170, while Mu is the fifth variety of attention.

The announcement comes as Downing Street announced that plans to implement vaccination passports for nightclubs by the end of September will go through.

Politicians on both sides, as well as professionals in the nighttime hotel industry, have previously criticized the measures.

Members of the public would be required to produce proof of vaccination status in order to enter domestic venues and events under the plan.

However, the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman indicated on Tuesday that the Government’s plans were unchanged.

“We stated out broadly our desire to mandate our immunization for nightclubs and some other places,” he added, “and we’ll be coming forth with details in the coming weeks.”