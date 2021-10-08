The World Health Organization defines long covid and outlines the most common symptoms.

Long covid affects over a million people, prompting the World Health Organization to create its own definition.

According to the Mirror, the list of symptoms has fluctuated, which has perplexed doctors and has become one of the true mysteries of the pandemic.

Officially, exhaustion, shortness of breath, and cognitive impairment are common symptoms.

Because Long Covid is a “post-Covid condition,” the WHO has attempted to develop a clinical analysis of the symptoms.

Long covid occurs in people who have had a history of suspected or confirmed Covid-19, usually three months after coronavirus onset, with symptoms that extend at least two months and can’t be explained by another diagnosis, according to the WHO.

“Common symptoms include weariness, shortness of breath, cognitive impairment, but also others… that have an impact on everyday functioning,” according to the WHO.

“Symptoms may appear suddenly after recovering from an acute Covid-19 episode, or they may remain after the original illness.” Symptoms may recur or alter over time.” It goes on to say that developing a definition is a critical first step in ensuring that health officials can detect and treat the disease as effectively as possible.

Children may require a different definition, according to the WHO.

According to data from the Office of National Statistics, 1.1 million persons in the UK are projected to be suffering with self-reported Long Covid.

The data from the ONS covers the four weeks ending September 5, up from 970,000 in the previous poll.

According to a new study, the UK now has 66,033 new symptomatic cases of Covid, with the virus being most frequent among youngsters aged 10 to 19.

According to the ZOE COVID Study App, the overall number of cases this week is up 13.6% from the previous week’s 58,126.

Experts have warned of the dangers of allowing the virus to “run rampant” among young people aged 10 to 19, who are experiencing the greatest increase in infections.

Covid is currently infecting one out of every thirty people. “The summary has come to an end.”