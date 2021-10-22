The ‘workplace vibe’ of this Liverpool school is training students for creative jobs.

The move from college to job can be difficult, but one Liverpool school is aiming to make it easier for students as they pursue their dreams.

The Studio specializes in guiding 14 to 19-year-olds toward careers in the digital and creative industries, offering GCSEs through A Level courses that combine traditional subjects with options that can prepare students for coding, working with cutting-edge technology, or becoming an industry entrepreneur.

The school, which is located in the city’s Baltic Triangle, saw pupils achieve a 100 percent A Level pass record in its most recent results, with high marks in disciplines such as scripting and programming, graphics, fine art, and additional maths.

Apart from offering the necessary certifications, the school takes pleasure in providing students with a taste of what the real creative and digital working world will be like after they graduate.

According to a school representative, “The Studio resembles a workplace rather than a classroom. Students are assisted by a staff of highly experienced lecturers with first-hand experience working as coders and developers, designers and creatives, as well as coaches dedicated to assisting you in your development.” Industry collaborations in the creative and digital sectors Who better to offer insight into the ever-changing digital and creative industries, as well as the job prospects available within them, than individuals who have already worked in them?

The Studio, which will host an open evening on November 11 for potential students and their families to learn more, collaborates with a variety of businesses of various kinds throughout the region. The school’s partners range from marketing firms to game developers, and they help to ensure that the school’s curriculum keeps up with the rapidly changing needs of the industries and their workplaces.

Students get the opportunity to work with businesses and entrepreneurs in the school’s community and gain early real-world experience.

Working days that are realistic

Days at The Studio are claimed to feel and work “in a different way than a traditional school,” since the school attempts to mimic working life.

For example, because students’ school days are longer, days at The Studio are more akin to what they would be like when they begin full-time employment.

Alumni of the Studio already exist. “The summary has come to an end.”