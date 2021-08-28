The working circumstances of ambulance paramedics irritate spectators.

Ambulance fans were appalled today when they witnessed the working conditions of paramedics during the Covid crisis.

On Thursday night’s episode, paramedics in Liverpool struggled to keep up with the sheer volume of calls they were receiving.

Because there were insufficient medical personnel to care to all of the victims, some of them had to wait for hours for an ambulance.

After phoning 999 for her mother, a five-year-old girl was dubbed a “superhero.”

The paramedics received a lot of calls from folks who were worried about the coronavirus.

And viewers were taken aback when they observed the paramedics using flimsy face masks and aprons to protect them from Covid.

“It’s horrible that paramedics only get so little PPE!” Katie exclaimed.

“When you see this, you can see how terribly the front line personnel were let down on the PPE front,” Leanne O’Connor said.

“Omg the midwife doesn’t even have full PPE, just a flimsy floppy fitting surgical mask,” Amie exclaimed.

“In Asia, they use hazardous suits, but in the UK, it’s paper thin PPE for impoverished women,” Chris Mawby remarked.

“Do the ambulance crew simply not have the PPE to wear around Covid patients?” Jayne wondered. It’s terrifying because there are no goggles or visors.”

“This demonstrates the full depth of the degree of PPE available to staff,” Olivia remarked. To say we’ve been disappointed is an understatement.”