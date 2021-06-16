The work to remedy critical flaws in the new Royal hospital has been completed, removing a stumbling block.

The delayed new Royal Hospital in Liverpool has had major structural repairs completed, opening the way for it to open next year.

The project has been delayed significantly from its intended completion date of 2017 and is expected to cost more than £1 billion in total, much exceeding its original budget.

When construction firm Carillion, which had been developing the hospital, collapsed in 2018, the 646-bed hospital was already behind schedule.

The project was halted, and the Private Finance Initiative that had been utilized to fund the hospital was eventually dismantled to allow work to resume with a new contractor.

New studies eventually discovered a number of major flaws in the building’s construction, putting the completion date back even more.

The rehabilitation is now in its “finishing phase,” according to the chief executive of the hospital trust that manages the Royal, with the work to remedy the major flaws completed.

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust chief executive Steve Warburton told the council’s health and wellbeing board this afternoon that the hospital was on schedule to open in summer 2022.

“Construction is going very, very well,” Mr Warburton remarked.

“We had a few issues with needing to slow down some of the timeframes owing to Covid constraints on the building site, but we’ve managed to get through it now,” says the project manager.

“Clearly, when reworking with Laing O’Rourke [the new contractor]began, it was a tremendous project, but I’m glad to say that all of what I would call the significant structural issues have now been remedied.

“We are presently in the final phase, and Laing O’Rourke is expected to hand over in early or late Spring 2022.”

The remediation work involved removing hazardous cladding from the building’s façade, dismantling three levels of the structure, and beginning extensive work to reinforce the structure with steelwork and extra reinforced concrete.

Mr Warburton stated that some building work at the hospital’s entry points would continue for a while. Summary ends.