The word “alien” will be removed from California’s statutes because it is “offensive.”

California’s state legislation will no longer include the term “alien,” which Governor Gavin Newsom said as “an unpleasant phrase for a human person” that has “fuelled a divisive and cruel narrative.”

Mr. Newsom signed a bill on Friday that eliminates the word from several sections of the California state code. In 2015 and 2016, California enacted legislation to remove the phrase from the state’s labor and education codes.

However, the law enacted on Friday completes the task by deleting the phrase from all state statutes and replacing it with terms such as “non-citizen” or “immigrant.”

Mr. Newsom stated, “By replacing this term, we are ensuring that California’s laws reflect our state’s values.”

Since the adoption of the “Aliens and Sedition Acts” in 1798, the federal government has used the term “alien” to denote non-citizens in the United States.

Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, a Democrat from Arleta in Los Angeles, claimed the term “has become weaponized and has been used in place of clearly racial slurs to dehumanize immigrants.”

Ms Rivas stated, “The words we use and the language we adopt in our laws matter – this discriminatory term’alien’ must be deleted from California statute immediately.”

In recent years, governments, libraries, and news organizations have updated their immigration language.

In 2013, the Associated Press changed its widely used stylebook to advise against using the terms “illegal alien” or “illegal immigrant,” while Harvard Library stated in March that the term “illegal alien” would be removed from its cataloguing language.

In April, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order prohibiting federal immigration authorities from referring to newcomers as “aliens.”

California’s latest attempt to modernize the language of its laws has resulted in this alteration.

Earlier this year, Mr. Newsom signed legislation that included gender neutral language in rules governing the California Conservation Corps and statewide elected officials.