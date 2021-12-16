The Woolton Picture House has announced its 2022 transformation plans.

Woolton Picture House has announced plans to reopen in 2022 after undergoing a transformation.

The Picture House announced in September that it will be trying to reopen after raising thousands of pounds with the help of the people.

After more than 90 years in operation, the company has previously stated that it will have to close its doors in 2020.

The Picture House, however, has revealed plans to revamp the facility with the addition of a second screen and a function area, now that it is under new management.

The Picture House hasn’t set a reopening date, but hopes that the proposed work would ensure that the structure “serves the local community for future generations.”

“Woolton Picture House is a crucial, necessary, and much-loved part of the fabric of our community and continues to occupy a special place in all of our hearts,” it said in a public statement on December 15.

“The compassion and very generous support shown to the cinema, both over the years and more recently when we closed its renowned red doors in March 2020, has greatly moved and overwhelmed us.”

“The sense of community spirit, as well as your words and actions of support, have far exceeded our expectations, and we would like to thank each and every one of you who has generously given to the GoFundMe page in support of the cinema, especially during these trying times.”

The reopening of the cinema will be done in stages, according to Woolton Picture House, in order to “preserve and maintain the building’s history and tradition.”

“While we will guarantee that we maintain and conserve the building’s history and traditions, it is also critical that work begin to safeguard the building’s future so that it can continue to serve the local community for future generations,” the statement read.

“This is no minor task, and we will be setting the groundwork for the development of Woolton Picture House as a community cultural institution, which will see Woolton Picture House converted into a venue for the ages.”

“Summary concludes.” “Plans include the addition of.”