The Woolton family’s cake bakers take first place at the London Bakery Awards.

At the annual Baking Industry Awards in London, the bakers from a well-known Woolton cake business won an award.

Terry Tang Designer Cakes, headquartered in Woolton Village, is a well-known, family-run business.

The family of cake enthusiasts has been in business for 21 years, and is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Terry and Carol Tang, as well as their daughter Leanne.

Liverpool 2021 River of Light: Route, Dates, and Things to See

The family bakery won the title for Celebration Cake Business of the Year last night at a grandiose gala in London.

It was a momentous occasion for the team, who had spent two decades honing their craft.

Instagram

Terry, 61, found he had a knack for cake decorating in the 1980s when Carol cooked a cake for their eldest daughter’s first birthday but couldn’t design it.

Terry, a builder and stone mason by trade, stepped in and made a clown cake. Every time one of his children had a birthday, he continued to hone his cake-making talents.

The father of two became a member of the British Sugarcraft Guild and began competing, winning gold in his maiden tournament. His love of baking and cake decorating increased, and he turned his pastime into a full-time employment and family company.

Carol continues to create the cakes, while her daughter Leanne joined the team in 2005 and has subsequently won prizes for her own work, establishing herself as an important component of the company.

The family affair has earned the trio numerous national honors, and they were even featured on Sky One’s Greatest Little Britons series.

Terry and Leanne created the winning cake, which had a magical theme. Terry likes dragons and Leanne likes to design figures, so they combined their talents to produce the cake.

The cake also includes an ornate book, hand painted by Leanne, with wording on the pages outlining how to create a sponge cake in Latin.

“Running a small independent family business can be hard work,” Carol, 59, told The Washington Newsday of their latest honor.

“The summary comes to an end.”