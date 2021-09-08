The Woolpack bar on Emmerdale may be forced to close permanently.

The future of Emmerdale’s Woolpack bar is causing concern.

As Leeds Live writes, the long-running soap’s famed boozer has suffered as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The plot of the show has been set up to investigate the real-life difficulties that the hospitality industry has faced throughout the lockdowns.

In order to enhance the pub’s earnings, the landlords, Marlon and Chas Dingle, plan to organize a BBQ during the show.

However, teasers for the upcoming episodes show that this is going to be a disaster.

Marlon gets Matty to work on the grill for cash in hand, but the novice chef receives a serious burn, prompting his mother Moira to demand recompense.

Mark Charnock, who portrays Marlon Dingle, expressed his concern to Inside Soap that this could be the final nail in the Woolpack’s coffin.

“Marlon and Chas are completely on their knees,” the actor remarked.

“If Moira and Matty sue them, it could spell the end of the Woolpack as we know it.

“Because of the pandemic, this narrative felt extremely real to me.

“Owning the tavern is Marlon’s goal, but he hates it right now.”