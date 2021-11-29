The Wondrous Place exhibition at the Museum of Liverpool reopens.

Wondrous Place, a popular gallery of the Museum of Liverpool, reopened to the public on November 26, 2021.

Wondrous Place, which was first erected when the Museum of Liverpool opened in 2011, continues to highlight Liverpool’s worldwide recognized creative expression and influence with intriguing new displays and “interactives,” as well as visitor favorites from the original space.

The inaugural weekend, November 27 and 28, was a “action-packed” weekend with free performances and family activities to commemorate the gallery’s comeback.

A new exhibit, centered around Merseyside performers, playwrights, performances, and identity, is one of the highlights.

One of Villanelle’s costumes is on show, which was worn by Liverpool actress Jodie Comer in the award-winning TV series Killing Eve.

The exhibit also emphasizes the importance of TV dramas in exposing critical themes and events, such as Anthony, a 2020 production, and Little Boy Blue, a 2017 drama series.

The Spice Girl Mel C’s stage costume from the Spice World 2019 Tour, as well as Garry Christian’s iconic hat and sunglasses, have been added to the story of Liverpool music.

The immersive video displays “In the place where I was born,” which analyzes the influence of Liverpool on The Beatles, will be welcomed back by visitors.

The football show “Kicking and Screaming” takes viewers on an up-to-date emotional journey of “the match” as seen through the eyes of Red and Blue fans.

“We’re really excited to be reintroducing the renowned Wondrous Place gallery, with so many fantastic modifications,” said Kate Johnson, director of the Museum of Liverpool.

“Visitors can expect a lively, intriguing exhibition that will transport them to the heart of what makes Liverpool such a creative city.”

“Wondrous Place will celebrate world-famous names like The Beatles, Liverpool, and Everton FC, but it will also look at lesser-known cultural creators like Merseyside’s writers, producers, and performers who have helped shape the city’s sense of place in the world, and how it and its people are viewed.”

“We are grateful to all those people, towns, and organizations that worked with us to restore this much-loved gallery with fresh and inspirational exhibits,” she said.

