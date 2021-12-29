The ‘wonderful’ new £28 midi dress is a hit with New Look buyers.

Customers at New Look were taken aback after seeing one of the retailer’s new gowns online.

The high street favourite, which has a flagship store in Liverpool ONE, is well-known among fashionistas for its wide selection of on-trend clothing, accessories, and other items.

New Look has a large social media presence, which guarantees that customers are kept up to speed on all of the latest stock and product launches.

Shoppers at Marks and Spencer are aghast at the ‘unreal seeming’ chocolate boxes.

After publishing a photo of their Red Heart Frill Collar Midi Dress with its 2.7 million Instagram followers, the business generated a commotion.

The dress, which costs £27.99, has a frill collared neckline, a heart design, long puff sleeves, a button front, and is midi in length.

Instagram

The dress was a hit, with hundreds of likes and numerous comments.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Aaaaawwww nice,” one user said, while another added, “This dress is amazing.”

“Love that dress,” said a third.

“Need,” a fourth wrote, and a fifth added, “Fabulous dress.”

“Beautiful,” commented another.

The Red Heart Frill Collar Midi Dress from New Look can be purchased here.