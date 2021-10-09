The ‘wonderful’ £10 wallpaper that ‘adds personality’ to interiors thrilled Dunelm shoppers.

Dunelm customers were enthralled after seeing a £10 fern pattern wallpaper on the website.

The furniture, home accessories, and even decor supplies company is well-known and well-liked for its large choice of on-trend furniture, home accessories, and even decor supplies.

Dunelm, like many other retailers, uses social media to let customers know what to expect in its stores, ensuring that all of the latest stock and product launches are displayed.

Dunelm created a sensation by sharing a shot of its Fern Green Wallpaper to its 853k Instagram followers, which was initially posted by Holly Mansfield of @mummyandmarla.

The paper, which costs £10, has a smooth feel and an all-over fern print design in matte inks.

“Baby, the future is yours,” the retailer captioned an image of it on display in a trendy nursery.

We’re drooling over @ hollyberry’s nursery, which is dressed to the nines with our Fern Green Wallpaper.”

The wallpaper received more than 2,200 likes on the famous social networking platform.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s really lovely,” Joanna said.

“Wow!!!!!!!!” said Georgie.

“It looks lovely,” commented another customer.

“Beautiful nursery!” said Amber. “I adore the wallpaper.”

“Patterns like these give so much personality to the decor!” commented another customer.

“I need this wallpaper somewhere,” Kate said, tagging a buddy. I’m not sure where it is, but I know where it is!” Click here to purchase Dunelm’s Fern Green Wallpaper.