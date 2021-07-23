The woman’s “uncomfortable belly” became her “worst nightmare.”

The cause of a woman’s “bloated and unpleasant stomach” was discovered to be a rare form of cancer.

Emma Mehta, from Meols, Wirral, had been feeling sick for two years, with stomach issues and symptoms that were comparable to irritable bowel syndrome.

Emma, who was studying at Edinburgh University at the time, was diagnosed with low grade serous ovarian cancer, a rare form of the disease that primarily affects young women, after repeated visits to GPs and specialists.

Emma, who was 24 at the time of her diagnosis, had to put her education on hold after undergoing three painful procedures. She had to travel back and forth between her Wirral home and Edinburgh for treatment.

The now 26-year-old finished her studies this year, earning a first-class master’s degree in animal biosciences and a spot on a PhD program.

Kerry Mehta, her mother, who lives in Meols, told The Washington Newsday that the family wants to raise awareness about the disease.

“Emma had been feeling really poorly for a few of years before they ultimately gave her a diagnosis,” Kerry explained.

“It’s a mother’s worst fear. It was heartbreaking, incredibly heartbreaking for our entire family, and Emma has been so brave the entire time, meeting every challenge front on.

“Since it was only recently identified as a distinct kind of ovarian cancer, little is known about the disorder, and we want to raise awareness because the symptoms can be so similar to irritable bowel syndrome.

“It’s critical, especially after we’ve had lockdown and people have been hesitant to go to the doctor, for young women with these symptoms to go and get checked out,” she says.

“The sooner you catch it, the better.”

Emma’s brothers Sam and Jamie have been a “great support” to their sister, Kerry says, and it has “brought the family closer.”

Emma’s friend Sophie Widdowson, whom Kerry refers to as a “rock,” was also a huge comfort to the family while Emma was undergoing treatment at Edinburgh Hospital, where she met a team of oncologists who Emma describes as “simply lovely.”

Sophie is currently doing an Iron Man challenge in order to raise awareness about her friend's condition.